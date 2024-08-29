Chinese delegation calls on SACM, discusses possibilities of investment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A delegation of Xiamen Sino-Pak International Investment and Consulting Company called on the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher here on Thursday and discussed possibilities in making investment in the solarization of industries and on behalf of the company expressed keen interest in investment in the sector.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak, Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Habib Ullah Arif and authorities of the KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) other officers were also present on the occasion.

The representatives of the investors’ group beside investment in solar energy also informed the Special Assistant regarding investment in other sectors of the province. The members of the delegation informed the Special Assistant regarding their investment model for the provision of cheap energy to industries and for commercial purposes under the solar power solution.

They said that the establishment of electric bikes, electrical scooters and tri-cycle assembling factory, which could prove a better facility for short-range local public transportation. Similarly, they also informed the Special Assistant about the manufacturing of the 200 CC motor engine and electric mini-van sectors, which would prove a very cheap and useful mean of transportation for medium-range distances.

The Special Assistant while welcoming the interest of the investors’ group, expressed the resolve of the provincial government welcomed foreign investment and extension of all kind of cooperation to domestic and foreign investors in the province.

He said that the provincial government is committed to promote investment and provision of conducive environment to enterprises, saying that is the reason behind making business easy for investment in all aspects.

He said that for this purpose the provincial government is focusing on taking steps for provision of cheap energy to the industries.

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant also visited the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Risalpur and presided over a meeting regarding the energy-related issues of the industrialists.

Those who attended the meeting included Vice Chairman KP-BoIT Said Mahmood, Director Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar, Zone Manager KP-EZDMC (Nowshera) Shiraz Babar, PESCO authorities and others.

During the meeting, PESCO authorities assured that a new feeder line for the economic zone would be activated soon as construction work on it has already been completed.

The Special Assistant on his behalf assured all possible cooperation to the industrialists of the zone. He also visited the Aziz Oil Industry and watched the manufacturing process of oil and ghee.

APP/aqk