Chinese delegation keen to introduce modern tech in textile industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Chinese business delegation has offered to introduce modern technology through joint ventures in textile industry of Pakistan

CEO Yantai Zhonglian Industry Jiang Xuelian discussed the prospects of collaboration with the domestic textile units in a business-to-business meeting held here on Friday.

Executive Committee Members of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) Dawood Ahmad, Farooq Ali Khan Sherwani and Secretary General PCJCCI Salahuddin Hanif attended the meeting. Representatives of various companies of Pakistan's textile industry making woven fabric, knitted fabric and flannel fabric were also prsent.

Jiang said that her company was capable of designing, manufacturing and exporting. "We want to introduce innovative contemporary technology of Europe to Pakistan," she said.

Dawood Ahmad and Farooq Ali Khan Sherwani said China had been offering an incredible support to Pakistan at all times.

"The constant assistance of China will do wonders for the emerging economic status of Pakistan".

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahudin Hanif said that such meetings will help develop smooth bilateral trade between the two countries."These sessions will open new opportunities for Pakistani investors and their Chinese counterparts," he said.

It is notable that PCJCCI has expedited the efforts to hold business-to-business meetings and exhibitions with the aim to provide one-stop shop for all industry products from processing technology to the finished products to developbilateral relations between Pakistan and China.