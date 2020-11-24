Chinese delegation meets industries minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A two-member delegation of Oreal Ceramics of China consisting of Executive Director Mr Liu Fen Chao and director Mr Wu Jian Bin called on Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Industries Department on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Liu Fen Chao disclosed that their company was investing 70 million Dollars in Bhalwal but facing different issues including electricity and gas connection for setting up an industrial unit.

The minister directed the concerned officials to immediately solve all the problems relating to the establishment of an industrial unit by the Chinese company and made it clear that no hindrance will be tolerated in the process of investment.

The line departments should provide every facility to local and international investors because the promotion of employment opportunity is the priority of the government and this objective can be achieved by rapid industrialization, he added. It is the responsibility of the government to provide required facilities to the investors and complete protection is guaranteed to the investment of foreign investors. Meanwhile, the Federal government will also be approached for the solution of gas and electricity issues, he added.

CEO PIEDMC Javed Ilyas, CEO FIEDMC Aamir Saleemi and Director PBIT Sohail Ahmad also attended the meeting.