BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The Chinese delegation at the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos has refuted US allegations that it did not applaud after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech and then left the hall, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

The allegation was made by US congressman Michael McCaul in a CNN broadcast on Monday. As a proof, he showed a photograph of Chinese delegates sitting surrounded by cheering people.

The Chinese delegation told Xinhua that CNN's report was completely untrue, explaining that they were in talks with a senior International Energy Agency official when Zelenskyy spoke.

Western countries announced a series of new sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, and Europe has been exploring the possibility of reducing dependence on Russian energy resources. The move has the explicit backing of the United States, which has been urging alternative producers to increase their production.