Chinese Delegation Visits NBP, Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:17 PM

A Chinese delegation headed by President of Pakistan Friendship Association of China and Honorary Chairman of the International Green Economy Association, visited National Bank of Pakistan and signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement for provision of banking facilities by the NBP to International Green Economy Association members

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):A Chinese delegation headed by President of Pakistan Friendship Association of China and Honorary Chairman of the International Green Economy Association, visited National Bank of Pakistan and signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement for provision of banking facilities by the NBP to International Green Economy Association members.

The agreement was signed by Deng Jihai, IGEA & GBO-Global, and Arif Usmani, NBP President & CEO, according to a statement issued by NBP here.

International Green Economy Association is a non-profit social organization operating out of Beijing, winning qualification of "4A evaluation rank"� for Chinese social Organizations.

IGEA has more than 5,000 members and cooperative enterprises in green manufacturing, green architectures, ecological agriculture, energy conservation and environmental protection, new energy, new materials and other green industries.

As an advanced professional organization in green economy, GBO-GLOBAL, is the operating platform of IGEA, with focus on organizing Chinese enterprises to work with Pakistan.

President NBP also hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting delegation where selected corporate customers of the bank were invited to hold B2B meetings with the members of the visiting delegation.

Business community from both the countries held initial business dialogue to create joint ventures and enhance business relationships.

