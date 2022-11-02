UrduPoint.com

Chinese Delegation Visits PCJCCI

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Chinese delegation visits PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A Chinese delegation, led by Gao Qiang, Vice President of Sinovac Global. met SM Naveed, chairman Special Economic Zones/ former president Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Salahuddin Hanif at the Chamber's Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

SM Naveed said that Punjab chief minister had assured that Sinovac Company would be provided land on a priority basis in CPEC Industrial Estate Faisalabad. All the required facilities would be provided to the company in Punjab, he said and added that the project would not only benefit Punjab but the whole of Pakistan and it would be carried forward on a fast-track basis to ensure early completion.

He added, "We thank Sinovac Company for supplying vaccines to Pakistan during the corona epidemic. Planning a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab is a big step, and we hope that the project will definitely help save lives of people at massive scale.

"Gao Qiang said that they were going to invest $200 million (about Rs 45 billion) in Punjab by setting up a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab, which would cost about Rs 45 billion. It would also export items worth $500 million. This project would create new employment opportunities and become a new example for Pakistan-China friendship, he added.

Secretary General PCJCCI Salahuddin Hanif said that there was a dire need to take notice of the resources and provide maximum support to the developers in order to succeed and achieve our targeted goal. He added that Pakistan could look at China's experience which had drawn the arbitration rules from the West. He said, "I feel so proud that SEZs are flourishing this way under the leadership of S.M Naveed and definitely open up new vistas of opportunities for business community."

