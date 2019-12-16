Chinese delegation visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to explore trade opportunities

A 21-member Chinese delegation led by Wen Yang Monday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to explore business opportunities of joint ventures and trade partnerships in the field of Information technology, real estate, solar, medical equipment, tourism, Services, and electronics

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A 21-member Chinese delegation led by Wen Yang Monday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to explore business opportunities of joint ventures and trade partnerships in the field of Information technology , real estate, solar, medical equipment, tourism, Services, and electronics.

Speaking at the occasion, Wen Yang said that they had come to Pakistan in pursuits of the objectives of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project. He said that Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for relevant partners in Pakistan to enter into joint ventures in IT, Renewable Energy, Services and other sectors for further strengthening bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan.

"We are happy to see the improved security situation in Pakistan," he added.

President RCCI, Saboor Malik in his welcome address said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had opened new horizons of long term cooperation between China and Pakistan He stressed that Chinese investors should explore maximum joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts in CPEC projects.

Saboor said that sectors of Pakistan's economy including real estate, Agriculture, construction, building materials, energy and infrastructure development offered lucrative investment opportunities to foreign investors and urged that Chinese investors to bring technology and machinery to Pakistan to set up industrial units.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between RCCI and CWTO to promote trade and business ties under the umbrella of Pak-China Business Council.