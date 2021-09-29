UrduPoint.com

Chinese Direct Investments Grew 12.3% In 2020 To Almost $154Bln - Ministry Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:32 PM

Chinese Direct Investments Grew 12.3% in 2020 to Almost $154Bln - Ministry of Commerce

The volume of China's outward foreign direct investment grew by 12.3% year on year in 2020, reaching almost $154 billion, a report published on Wednesday by the country's ministry of commerce and the National Bureau of Statistics showed

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The volume of China's outward foreign direct investment grew by 12.3% year on year in 2020, reaching almost $154 billion, a report published on Wednesday by the country's ministry of commerce and the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

"In 2020, China's foreign direct investment amounted to $153.71 billion, an increase of 12.3% compared to the same period in 2019," the report read.

By late 2020, China ranked third in terms of the volume of accumulated outbound direct investment reaching $2.58 trillion, behind the USA and the Netherlands with $ 8.13 trillion and $3.8 trillion, respectively.

China's influence on the global investment market has further expanded, with its share of foreign investment flow accounting for 20.

2% of the global total in 2020 after standing at over 10% of the total global investment in the past five years. In addition, China's accumulated foreign direct investments last year amounted to 6.6% of the global volume, according to the report.

As of the end of 2020, 28,000 Chinese investors set up 45,000 companies with foreign direct investments in 189 countries and territories worldwide, with the total assets of Chinese enterprises abroad amounting to $7.9 trillion.

As of the end of the last year, most of the Chinese foreign investments were based in the service sector, particularly, in the fields of leasing and commercial services, wholesale and retail trade, data transmission and software, finance, real estate, transport, warehousing, and postal services.

