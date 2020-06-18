UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese E-commerce Giant JD Soars On Hong Kong Debut

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Chinese e-commerce giant JD soars on Hong Kong debut

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com leapt nearly six percent on its Hong Kong debut Thursday, after raising almost $4 billion in an initial public offering that was the world's second biggest this year.

The firm, which listed on the Nasdaq in New York in 2014, opened at HK$239 in early morning trading in Hong Kong, compared with its listing price of HK$226.

The new debut comes as Chinese companies -- especially those in tech -- eschew Wall Street because of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The crash of once-booming coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc following an accounting scandal has also increased concerns among overseas investors about the transparency and reliability of some Chinese companies.

New York's loss has been Hong Kong's gain, however.

Fellow Chinese tech giant NetEase raised $2.7 billion in the city earlier this month, capping a frenetic few weeks on the stock exchange despite swirling fears over Beijing's plan to impose a national security law on the finance hub.

NetEase saw a similar six-percent gain on its first day of trading.

"We have come to Hong Kong not just because we want to share our promise and development with more clients.

.. but because we have absolute confidence in China and the future of China's economy," JD's Retail Chief Executive Officer Xu Lei said at the opening ceremony.

The JD.com IPO is the second-largest globally this year after Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway raised $4.3 billion in January, according to Bloomberg news.

The dual listing will help the company better compete with e-commerce rivals including Amazon and Chinese titan Alibaba, which raised a whopping $12.9 billion in a secondary Hong Kong IPO last year.

Alibaba and JD dominate China's online shopping industry, which has struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.

A major test of Chinese consumer spending will end Thursday with both companies wrapping up a major online sales bonanza, the first since the coronavirus burst out of central China.

The annual "6.18" sale that runs for two weeks in June is the second biggest discount period for Chinese retailers after "Singles Day", which falls on November 11. Both are similar to "Black Friday" in the US or Boxing Day sales in the UK.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Scandal Stock Exchange China Washington Company Sale Beijing Hong Kong York Price New York United Kingdom Hub January June November Industry Share Billion Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 June 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.