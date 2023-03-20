UrduPoint.com

Chinese Economy Strong, More Efficient Than In Other Countries - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Chinese Economy Strong, More Efficient Than in Other Countries - Putin

The Chinese economy is strong, and the country's governance is more efficient than in other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The Chinese economy is strong, and the country's governance is more efficient than in other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"China has created a very effective system for developing the economy and strengthening the state. It is much more effective than in other countries," Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting.

