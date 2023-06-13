Chinese Electric Cars to Take Up 15% of European Market by 2025 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In two years, the share of Chinese-made electric cars on the European market will grow from less than 10% to 15%, as Chinese car manufacturers are gaining popularity among European customers, Chinese media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) In two years, the share of Chinese-made electric cars on the European market will grow from less than 10% to 15%, as Chinese car manufacturers are gaining popularity among European customers, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

It is expected that Chinese car manufacturers will capture around 15% of the European electric car market by 2025, as players such as BYD, Nio, and Li Auto have steadily earned the trust of European customers, Chief Economist at Chinese branch of the KPMG consulting company Kevin Kang said, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"Home-grown Chinese brands such as BYD, Nio, Xpeng, and Li Auto have huge potential in the European market and could contribute the most to future sales increase there," Kang was quoted by the SCMP as saying.

A report published by KPMG China indicated that the main advantages of manufacturers from China are a wide range of models and affordable prices. In 2022, the average cost of a Chinese electric car was $30,000, which is $15,000 less than the cheapest model of a US Tesla, it said.

However, despite the clear advantages of Chinese electric cars, in 2022 their share on the European market was less than 10% of the total, the report said.