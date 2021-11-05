UrduPoint.com

Chinese Enterprises Asked To Invest In Logistic Sector Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 04:12 PM

Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic sector of Pakistan

Secretary and Vice Chairman of Supply Chain and Logistics Professional Committee (SCLC) of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), Shi Jinhui said that it is the prime time for Chinese enterprises to invest in the logistic sector of Pakistan as the logistics sector is emerging in the country having huge population

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary and Vice Chairman of Supply Chain and Logistics Professional Committee (SCLC) of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), Shi Jinhui said that it is the prime time for Chinese enterprises to invest in the logistic sector of Pakistan as the logistics sector is emerging in the country having huge population.

Last week, the Committee concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with Pakistani Consulate General in China on the "2021 China" (Shenzhen) Supply Chain and Logistics Summit Forum co-organized by SCLC and Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association (SZCBEA)".

Together, they will facilitate Chinese companies to visit and probe the Pakistani market when conditions permit and bring together the logistic enterprises from both countries for more efficient matchmaking.

"Pakistan is witnessing burgeoning e-commerce development. Apart from the large cities like Islamabad, Lahore, etc., there is a huge potential to be unleashed in small cities. They need supporting logistic facilities , Shi Jinhui told China Economic Net (CEN).Luckily, some Chinese companies have already captured this opportunity. Since its establishment last year, the Committee has been working closely with Pakistan's leading logistic company TCS to connect bilateral enterprises and government authorities.

" For example, at the peak of the pandemic, Shenzhen ZCTD Supply Chain Company opened a special aviation line to carry epidemic prevention and control supplies to Pakistan. Most recently, Speedaf, a joint venture by Alibaba and ZTO, is deploying its logistic network in Pakistan."Multi-functional logistics centers are in the pipeline"�, said Shi.

Apart from boosting local employment and revenue, the development of logistics in Pakistan will hugely advance the entire logistic industry in the area."This is how Chinese logistics prospers. First the delivery companies emerged, and then they bring the industry up," Shi observed.

"While the pandemic has taken a toll on regional transportation routes, we anticipate that CPEC will play a greater role by connecting Pakistan with China's northwestern province Xinjiang, and further with other middle Asian countries", Shi said.

Looking ahead, Shi said that the digital platform is the way forward. In collaboration with SZCBEA, the committee has started to develop a new e-commerce platform to pool the relevant resources together.

"I believe as more Chinese logistic companies set eyes on the vast Pakistani market, more warehouses, delivery lines and dispatching teams will appear in Pakistani cities, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad China Company Visit CPEC Shenzhen Chamber Market Commerce From Government Agreement Industry Asia Employment

Recent Stories

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

30 seconds ago
 Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

33 seconds ago
 India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch ..

India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch

35 seconds ago
 Governor, foreign minister discuss political situa ..

Governor, foreign minister discuss political situation, development projects

5 minutes ago
 President for paradigm shift in engineering discip ..

President for paradigm shift in engineering disciplines, analytical approach for ..

5 minutes ago
 US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex ..

US Charge d' affaires visits EPI warehouse complex

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.