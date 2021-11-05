Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic sector of Pakistan

Secretary and Vice Chairman of Supply Chain and Logistics Professional Committee (SCLC) of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), Shi Jinhui said that it is the prime time for Chinese enterprises to invest in the logistic sector of Pakistan as the logistics sector is emerging in the country having huge population

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary and Vice Chairman of Supply Chain and Logistics Professional Committee (SCLC) of China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC), Shi Jinhui said that it is the prime time for Chinese enterprises to invest in the logistic sector of Pakistan as the logistics sector is emerging in the country having huge population.

Last week, the Committee concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with Pakistani Consulate General in China on the "2021 China" (Shenzhen) Supply Chain and Logistics Summit Forum co-organized by SCLC and Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association (SZCBEA)".

Together, they will facilitate Chinese companies to visit and probe the Pakistani market when conditions permit and bring together the logistic enterprises from both countries for more efficient matchmaking.

"Pakistan is witnessing burgeoning e-commerce development. Apart from the large cities like Islamabad, Lahore, etc., there is a huge potential to be unleashed in small cities. They need supporting logistic facilities , Shi Jinhui told China Economic Net (CEN).Luckily, some Chinese companies have already captured this opportunity. Since its establishment last year, the Committee has been working closely with Pakistan's leading logistic company TCS to connect bilateral enterprises and government authorities.

" For example, at the peak of the pandemic, Shenzhen ZCTD Supply Chain Company opened a special aviation line to carry epidemic prevention and control supplies to Pakistan. Most recently, Speedaf, a joint venture by Alibaba and ZTO, is deploying its logistic network in Pakistan."Multi-functional logistics centers are in the pipeline"�, said Shi.

Apart from boosting local employment and revenue, the development of logistics in Pakistan will hugely advance the entire logistic industry in the area."This is how Chinese logistics prospers. First the delivery companies emerged, and then they bring the industry up," Shi observed.

"While the pandemic has taken a toll on regional transportation routes, we anticipate that CPEC will play a greater role by connecting Pakistan with China's northwestern province Xinjiang, and further with other middle Asian countries", Shi said.

Looking ahead, Shi said that the digital platform is the way forward. In collaboration with SZCBEA, the committee has started to develop a new e-commerce platform to pool the relevant resources together.

"I believe as more Chinese logistic companies set eyes on the vast Pakistani market, more warehouses, delivery lines and dispatching teams will appear in Pakistani cities, he said.