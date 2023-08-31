Open Menu

Chinese Enterprises Seek Potential In Pakistani Dye Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Chinese enterprises seek potential in Pakistani dye industry

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Many Chinese enterprises participated in the 8th Color and Chem Expo, the largest exhibition of dyes, chemicals and allied industry held in Pakistan, to explore Pak-China cooperation opportunities in the dyes sector.

"This exhibition provides us with a platform to show our new technologies and to discuss industry trends with experts from other countries," said the exhibitor of Runhe High-tech Materials, one of the leading enterprises in textile chemicals in China.

"We have reached many cooperative intentions with Pakistani companies. Communication with visitors also gave us new directions for the future research and development of new products." The manager from China Tianyuan Chemical told that their new products, including high thick block silicone oil, fixing agent and leveling agent, attracted a lot of local visitors due to their stable performance and environmental characteristics, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

"Pakistan is the fourth largest cotton producer in the world with the third largest textile industry in Asia. The textile industry contributes more than 8% to the GDP in Pakistan, which created a huge demand for dyes," commented an expert of China Dyestuff Industry Association, the international partner of the expo.

This year, the association organized more than 30 member enterprises to come and join the event. They were also invited to visit Sapphire Textile Mills, a famous local textile company. "However, dyes and related chemicals in Pakistan still rely largely on import." "Local production of dyes and chemicals is very important. If Pakistan can establish a good chemical industry and produce the chemicals locally from indigenous resources, our imports will be greatly reduced," said Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem, chairman of Pakistan Chemical Dyes Merchants Association. "China's technology and our employment together can improve the dye industry. We hope that new plants can be settled under CPEC." Sheikh's viewpoint echoes with a lot of Chinese investors. "Pakistan has become a magnet for investment of Chinese textile and dyeing enterprises," noted a Chinese participant.

He said that apart from selling products and exploring the market, many Chinese companies also came to find local partners and establish new plants.

More than 200 local and foreign companies from China, Germany and the UK, etc., participated in the expo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Import China Company Oil Visit CPEC Germany United Kingdom Market Textile Cotton Event From Industry Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan has longstanding commitment to UN peaceke ..

Pakistan has longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping: FM

2 minutes ago
 Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 mil ..

Borouge to distribute interim dividend of $650 million

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Fe ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Festival kicks off October 21

10 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for en ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for end to 'atrocious crime' of enfo ..

12 hours ago
Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, hea ..

Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, heads north

12 hours ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

12 hours ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

12 hours ago
 Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

12 hours ago
 Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

12 hours ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business