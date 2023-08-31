Chinese enterprises seek potential in Pakistani dye industry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Many Chinese enterprises participated in the 8th Color and Chem Expo, the largest exhibition of dyes, chemicals and allied industry held in Pakistan, to explore Pak-China cooperation opportunities in the dyes sector.

"This exhibition provides us with a platform to show our new technologies and to discuss industry trends with experts from other countries," said the exhibitor of Runhe High-tech Materials, one of the leading enterprises in textile chemicals in China.

"We have reached many cooperative intentions with Pakistani companies. Communication with visitors also gave us new directions for the future research and development of new products." The manager from China Tianyuan Chemical told that their new products, including high thick block silicone oil, fixing agent and leveling agent, attracted a lot of local visitors due to their stable performance and environmental characteristics, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

"Pakistan is the fourth largest cotton producer in the world with the third largest textile industry in Asia. The textile industry contributes more than 8% to the GDP in Pakistan, which created a huge demand for dyes," commented an expert of China Dyestuff Industry Association, the international partner of the expo.

This year, the association organized more than 30 member enterprises to come and join the event. They were also invited to visit Sapphire Textile Mills, a famous local textile company. "However, dyes and related chemicals in Pakistan still rely largely on import." "Local production of dyes and chemicals is very important. If Pakistan can establish a good chemical industry and produce the chemicals locally from indigenous resources, our imports will be greatly reduced," said Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem, chairman of Pakistan Chemical Dyes Merchants Association. "China's technology and our employment together can improve the dye industry. We hope that new plants can be settled under CPEC." Sheikh's viewpoint echoes with a lot of Chinese investors. "Pakistan has become a magnet for investment of Chinese textile and dyeing enterprises," noted a Chinese participant.

He said that apart from selling products and exploring the market, many Chinese companies also came to find local partners and establish new plants.

More than 200 local and foreign companies from China, Germany and the UK, etc., participated in the expo.