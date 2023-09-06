Chinese entrepreneurs invited to benefit from skilled human resource in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Ghulam Qadir has invited Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in and benefit from young and skilled human resources in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) : Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Ghulam Qadir has invited Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in and benefit from young and skilled human resources in Pakistan.

Addressing the China International Economics and Technology Administration Forum (CIETAF) at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Ghulam Qadir said the theme of this forum empowered entrepreneurs, especially small businesses, and marginalized communities, providing them with a level playing field to compete and succeed in the local and global markets, the CEN reported.

He said that 91% of Pakistani products come to China at zero customs duty, and he hoped to increase exports to China by providing special incentives to investors from China.

"Pakistan is the 5th most populous country in the world and enjoys a huge demographic advantage as over 65% of the population is between the age of 18 and 35.

Our youth is tech savvy and playing an active part in the digital initiatives in the country", he added.

Qadir said that Pakistan offered a huge e-commerce market with a special focus on export-oriented industry.

In August this year, more than 200 Chinese businessmen visited the 1st Food and Agri Expo in Karachi, showing a lot of interest in buying Pakistani agro and food products and doing business on E-commerce platforms.

"China and Pakistan had incorporated IT and science and technology under the CPEC framework. We have established two Joint Working Groups for this purpose. We have also launched China-Pakistan Digital, Green, and Health Corridors to harness the potential of our two countries in these fields. We are establishing linkages between our academic institutions, research organizations, and IT companies for practical implementation of our vision and for going forward on a shared journey of the digital era", he added.