Open Menu

Chinese Entrepreneurs Invited To Benefit From Skilled Human Resource In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Chinese entrepreneurs invited to benefit from skilled human resource in Pakistan

Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Ghulam Qadir has invited Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in and benefit from young and skilled human resources in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) : Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Ghulam Qadir has invited Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in and benefit from young and skilled human resources in Pakistan.

Addressing the China International Economics and Technology Administration Forum (CIETAF) at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Ghulam Qadir said the theme of this forum empowered entrepreneurs, especially small businesses, and marginalized communities, providing them with a level playing field to compete and succeed in the local and global markets, the CEN reported.

He said that 91% of Pakistani products come to China at zero customs duty, and he hoped to increase exports to China by providing special incentives to investors from China.

"Pakistan is the 5th most populous country in the world and enjoys a huge demographic advantage as over 65% of the population is between the age of 18 and 35.

Our youth is tech savvy and playing an active part in the digital initiatives in the country", he added.

Qadir said that Pakistan offered a huge e-commerce market with a special focus on export-oriented industry.

In August this year, more than 200 Chinese businessmen visited the 1st Food and Agri Expo in Karachi, showing a lot of interest in buying Pakistani agro and food products and doing business on E-commerce platforms.

"China and Pakistan had incorporated IT and science and technology under the CPEC framework. We have established two Joint Working Groups for this purpose. We have also launched China-Pakistan Digital, Green, and Health Corridors to harness the potential of our two countries in these fields. We are establishing linkages between our academic institutions, research organizations, and IT companies for practical implementation of our vision and for going forward on a shared journey of the digital era", he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Technology Exports Business China CPEC Young Agri August Market From Industry

Recent Stories

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

8 minutes ago
 Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic ..

Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic growth as cornerstones of sur ..

9 minutes ago
 Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memo ..

Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memories of classic old-school art ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore unta ..

Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore untapped recycling business potent ..

8 minutes ago
 Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

8 minutes ago
 Defence day observed in Nawabshah

Defence day observed in Nawabshah

8 minutes ago
ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defe ..

ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defence Day

8 minutes ago
 We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industria ..

We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industrial Area: Mayor Karachi

8 minutes ago
 PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of lo ..

PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of loss-making SOEs

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countrie ..

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countries through Indonesia: Adam Tugi ..

20 minutes ago
 Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence D ..

Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day

20 minutes ago
 US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business