Chinese envoy meets Ahsan Iqbal, discusses CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed several China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects to be taken up during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to China.

The minister emphasized the importance of several CPEC projects and reiterated that the government is committed to uplift the CPEC projects, said a press release.

"The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be significant especially, at a time when President of China, Xi Jinping has been elected for a third term as China's leader, '' said the minister, while reiterating that the incumbent government has revived the CPEC.

Ahsan Iqbal also emphasized the importance of the ML-1 project, Karachi Circular Railways and several other projects in different sectors like Energy, Information Technology, Agriculture, Cultural, and others.

CPEC projects will have a significant impact on Pakistan's economy and we are committed to completing the project timely, said the minister, while assuring the Chinese envoy that the incumbent is committed to completing the CPEC projects without any delay and added that self-reliance in the energy sector will stabilize the economy.

He said that Balochistan's prosperity is connected with the development of Gwadar and the incumbent government will complete all projects under CPEC in Gwadar.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the government especially, the minister for planning and development, and assured his complete cooperation.