Chinese Envoy Meets Ahsan Iqbal, Discusses CPEC Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Chinese envoy meets Ahsan Iqbal, discusses CPEC projects

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Monday called on Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed projects related to the CPEC aimed the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to China

The meeting which lasted for an hour discussed the projects under CPEC, which will be taken up during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in China.

The meeting which lasted for an hour discussed the projects under CPEC, which will be taken up during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in China.

The minister emphasized the importance of several CPEC projects and reiterated that the government was committed to uplift the CPEC projects particularly, ML-1 and Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) projects.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted the significance of ML-1 and Karachi Curricular Railways KCR projects which were considered to be a 'strategic projects'.

The minister said that all formalities had been completed in that regard including the approval of the Central Development Working Party CDWP and ML-1 would have a great economic impact on both Pakistan and China.

"The delay in the ML-1 will affect our Railways track which is already in a dilapidated condition after the recent flood, '' said the minister, while emphasizing the importance of the strategic project.

The minister also emphasized the importance of several other projects in different sectors like in Energy, Information Technology, Agriculture, Cultural and others which will be taken up during the premier's visit in China to be scheduled on November 1.

These projects have a great economic impact with Zero cost, said the Minister, while highlighting the importance of projects.

Similarly, Pakistan also proposed the establishment of state-of the art National Forensic Lab which will help in the investigation of cases. The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the government especially, the Minister for Planning and Development & Special Initiatives and assured his complete cooperation.

