Chinese Envoy Nong Rong Calls On Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :China's Ambassador Nong Rong called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here, on Friday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Chinese ambassador and highlighted the friendly and multi-dimensional historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, said a press release.

The finance minister shared huge gratitude toward the Government of China for providing support to Pakistan in this time of devastating floods. The latest flood losses were also discussed in the meeting.

Both sides further discussed fast-tracking progress on CPEC and exchanged views on further enhancing brotherly relations between both countries.

It was also shared that CPEC was a key project and its completion promptly was imperative for reaping lucrative returns.

The Chinese ambassador shared historical brotherly ties between both countries and assured the finance minister of continuous facilitation and support to Pakistan.

At the same time, the Chinese ambassador also shared thankful sentiments toward the Government of Pakistan for facilitating the Chinese companies working on various projects in Pakistan.

In concluding remarks, the finance minister extended gratitude to the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for the continuous support and cooperation being offered by the Government of China.

