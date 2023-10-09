Open Menu

Chinese Envoy, Planning Minister Discuss CPEC Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Chinese envoy, Planning minister discuss CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong Monday called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed and discussed projects being executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing CPEC projects especially related to energy, infrastructure, industrial zones; agriculture and information technology, a news release said.

Secretary Ministry of Planning Awais Manzur Sumra also attended the meeting.

The minister apprised the visiting envoy, who assumed the office charge last month, that the caretaker government was fully committed to completing the CPEC projects on a fast-track basis.

Sami Saeed said the Planning Ministry reviewed progress on ongoing projects regularly and Special Economic Zones' work was in full swing.

He said the government was taking all possible measures to further improve the security of the staff working on the projects, being executed under CPEC.

The Chinese envoy appreciated the efforts of the Planning Ministry for its active role in carrying forward CPEC projects.

Jiang Zaidong said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was an extremely important forum where Pakistan’s participation carried great significance.

He invited the caretaker minister to attend the BRI Forum-2023, scheduled for 17-18th of the current month in Beijing, the capital city of China.

