UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Envoy Vows To Make CPEC A High Quality Model Project Of BRI

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:47 PM

Chinese envoy vows to make CPEC a high quality model project of BRI

The newly appointed Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday said China wanted to build China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a high quality model project of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong Friday said China wanted to build China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a high quality model project of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Chinese envoy called on CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Bajwa here to exchange in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations and the construction of the CPEC.

Minister Counselor Pang Chunxue, Chief Executive Officer of Corridor Affairs Authority Ali Shah were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued by the Chinese embassy.

The chairman warmly welcomed Ambassador Nong to take up his new post, saying that the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan was deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and will grow stronger over time.

The CPEC is an important project to change the destiny of Pakistan, and it has received the heartfelt support of the Pakistani government and people.

Bajwa said, "The CPEC Authority is committed to providing a windowed one-stop service for the corridor project, and is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly promote new progress in cooperation in important areas such as Gwadar Port, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, social-economy, and will effectively protect the safety of CPEC projects and personnel so that the corridor can exert greater economic and social benefits and better benefit the people of the two countries".

Ambassador Nong appreciated chairman's firm support for China-Pakistan relations, and thanked chairman and CPEC Authority for their work.

Nong said China and Pakistan were all-weather strategic partners, and the CPEC was a pilot project of all-round cooperation between the two countries.

With the care and support of the top leaders of the two countries, the construction of the CPEC has continuously achieved positive results.

"The embassy in Pakistan is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Authority, further implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, actively prepare for the 10th JCC, deepen and expand cooperation in the areas of industrial parks, agriculture, and social-economy under CPEC," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Agriculture Road CPEC Gwadar Progress Post Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

4 minutes ago

Greece Cancels Athens Polytechnic Uprising Anniver ..

1 minute ago

New EU Sanctions Against Belarus Will Not Remain U ..

1 minute ago

Vienna Attacker Became Radicalized While Visiting ..

1 minute ago

Georgian Police Detain Person Who Fired Near Busin ..

1 minute ago

AC Zakaullah visits BHU to review facilities in Ch ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.