Chinese experts to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Chinese experts from various fields is scheduled to visit Pakistan at the end of June, aiming to foster innovation, technology transfer, and capacity building.

In preparation for this visit, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting, under the directive of the prime minister, said a press release.

Senior officials from federal ministries and heads of various sectors participated, highlighting the importance of this collaboration.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the ministries to develop a comprehensive roadmap to maximize the benefits of the experts' visit.

He said that the focus will be on capacity building of Pakistani experts through training and knowledge sharing, learning from China's experience in innovation and technological advancements, adapting innovative solutions to Pakistan's specific needs, and skill development in key sectors.

The minister directed the line ministries to be selective and strategic, focusing on areas where China has significant experience that could be shared with Pakistani professionals.

He instructed that, according to the 80/20 rule, the ministries should focus the 20% of areas that could provide 80% of the results.

He noted that China has 2.7 trillion Dollars in imports, and Pakistan must focus on areas through which it could enhance exports and secure a share in Chinese imports.

"China's rapid development serves as a role model for the world," Minister Iqbal stated, emphasizing the need for Pakistan to learn from China's strategic advancements in knowledge and technology.

The visit aims to transfer Chinese expertise to promote innovation and technology across various sectors in Pakistan, with a focus on mutual cooperation and knowledge sharing.

The minister highlighted the goal of exporting fifty billion dollars to the Chinese market. The aim is to increase Pakistan’s exports from 30 billion dollars to 150 billion dollars in the next 10 years.

He stressed the importance of upgrading Pakistan's development using China's experience and know-how.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has already opened avenues for investment and development, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the second phase of CPEC will bring enhanced opportunities for industrial and technological collaboration.

"The visit of Chinese experts will provide us with countless opportunities to learn and directly benefit from Chinese experiences," he concluded.

"We are committed to building a strong foundation for future growth, through capacity building, innovation adaptation, and skill development"' he added.

The minister said this visit signifies a pivotal step towards strengthening bilateral relations and fostering economic growth through shared knowledge and technological advancements.

The Government of Pakistan remains committed to leveraging international expertise to drive the nation's development agenda forward, he added.