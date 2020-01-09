UrduPoint.com
Chinese Firms Push Ahead At CES Despite Trade War

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer Electronics Show here, undeterred by their country's trade war with the US

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ):Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer Electronics Show here, undeterred by their country's trade war with the US.

"Companies are all capitalists, and I think everyone is just holding their breath," said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy.

"I think nobody wants to burn any bridges right now, and almost everybody is acting like there are not any issues."Titans such as Huawei, TCL, Skyworth, Hisense and Lenovo once again had eye-catching booths on the show floor where throngs of CES goers checked out their latest innovations.

The number of Chinese exhibitors, overall, was down slightly with some smaller companies skipping the show, according to Sarah Brown, communications director of the Consumer Technology Association that runs the annual gadget extravaganza.

