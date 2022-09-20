Chinese Firms Retreat From US Commercial Real Estate Amid Market Downturn - Reports

Chinese firms are increasingly exiting the US commercial real estate market, selling net $23.6 billion in properties since 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Chinese firms are increasingly exiting the US commercial real estate market, selling net $23.6 billion in properties since 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

From 2013-2018, Chinese firms bought nearly a net $52 billion in commercial properties, including office buildings, development sites, and hotels, especially trophy Manhattan properties, the report said.

While firms sometimes overpaid to secure prestigious buildings that they planned to hold for many years, the market has now turned, the newspaper noted. Property values have fallen due to higher interest rates, reduced business travel, and low demand for office space. Chinese capital flight regulations have also made it more difficult for firms to move money out of China.

Lawyers say that most property deals with China-based investors are now workouts, restructures or exits.