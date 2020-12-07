UrduPoint.com
Chinese Foreign Minister Notes Need For Boosted Dialogue With US At All Levels

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

China is ready to maintain a dialogue with the United States on strategic and long-term issues, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, adding that the countries should boost negotiations at various levels

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) China is ready to maintain a dialogue with the United States on strategic and long-term issues, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, adding that the countries should boost negotiations at various levels.

The statement was made during Wang's meeting with the US-China Business Council amid uncertainty surrounding US presidential election. Though official results of the vote have not yet been announced, all major US media outlets have declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the president-elect. Notably, on November 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Biden on winning the US presidential election, in which he expressed hope for the troubled China-US relations to be remedied during the Biden presidency.

"China and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels, any issue can be discussed at the negotiating table. Thus, it is possible to keep in touch on strategic and long-term issues," Wang said at the meeting with the US-China Business Council's board of Directors.

The minister added that the two countries might start consultations on some specific issues to effectively address them, and called on the US business community to strengthen economic cooperation between Beijing and Washington.

"The Chinese side is always ready to negotiate, the sides can draft a list [of topics] to promote dialogue, cooperation and to settle differences," the minister said.

Founded in 1973, the US-China Business Council is a private organization that unites over 200 US companies operating in China. The council's mission is to promote the US-Sino business cooperation to the benefit of the US economy. To this end, the council provides advisory and advocacy services to its members, negotiates with the Chinese authorities to ease trade and investment barriers for US corporations.

