BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Beijing hopes that the United Kingdom will create fair and non-discriminatory conditions for the work of China's businesses after Chinese state-owned power group CGN withdrew from the project of the Sizewell nuclear power station (NPP) in Suffolk, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"We respect the decision of the Chinese company. Over the past years, China, the UK and France have implemented a number of cooperation projects in the area of nuclear energy infrastructure in the UK. We hope that the UK will ensure fair and non-discriminatory business environment for the work of Chinese companies," the spokesman told a briefing.

On Tuesday, Downing Street announced it would allocate 700 million Pounds ($840 million) for building Sizewell C and buy the CGN out of the NPP project as part of the government plan to enhance UK energy security.

The announcement of CGN's withdrawal came at a time when UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the "golden era" in relations between the UK and China was over and London would have to seek a new approach to the Chinese government.

Sizewell C is expected to produce low carbon electricity powering nearly 6 million homes. The project will be built and owned by UK-French energy company EDF Energy. Consultations on the NPP started in 2012 with EDF filing its planning application in late June last year. The project is a part of the UK initiative to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.