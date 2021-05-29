UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Forex Market Transactions Hit 3.06 Trillion USD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 04:59 PM

Chinese forex market transactions hit 3.06 trillion USD

The Chinese foreign exchange (forex) market recorded total transactions of 19.95 trillion yuan, equivalent to 3.06 trillion U.S. dollars, in April 2021, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Chinese foreign exchange (forex) market recorded total transactions of 19.95 trillion Yuan, equivalent to 3.06 trillion U.S. Dollars, in April 2021, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday.

In terms of markets, the transaction volume of the client market was 2.

7 trillion yuan, and the transaction volume of the interbank market was 17.25 trillion yuan.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 7.84 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 12.11 trillion yuan.

From January to April 2021, a total of 74.33 trillion yuan, equivalent to 11.45 trillion U.S. dollars, was traded in the Chinese forex market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China January April Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan has emerged as growth model despite coron ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia records 13 mln USD in revenue from Chines ..

1 minute ago

China Ireland business summit highlights bilateral ..

1 minute ago

First Group of Russian Diplomats, Technical Staff ..

1 minute ago

Ceferin says he is in favour of Champions League ' ..

4 minutes ago

We need to plant trees to improve environment: Adv ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.