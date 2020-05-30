Chinese-funded law firm to provide legal services to Chinese companies, citizens in Pakistan

Zhongao Law Firm, a first Chinese-funded law company has been established to provide legal services and assistance to the Chinese enterprises and citizens in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Zhongao Law Firm, a first Chinese-funded law company has been established to provide legal services and assistance to the Chinese enterprises and citizens in Pakistan.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. Pakistan is not only an active responder to the Belt and Road Initiative, but also co-builder of its flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) However, due to the different political systems, cultural and legal systems of China and Pakistan, in terms of economic and trade exchanges and cultural exchanges, overseas Chinese and Chinese-funded enterprises urgently need legal persons who understand the laws of China and Pakistan and can effectively communicate with the parties of China and Pakistan to provide legal services,Cheng Deyong, senior partner and legal representative of "Zhongao Law Firm" told Economic Daily-China Economic Net.

He said, With the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, we expect that economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries will become more frequent.� Cheng Deyong said in the future, more Chinese companies will go out, and we are willing to use Chinese, English and urdu languages and legal knowledge of China and Pakistan to resolve legal matters of Chinese companies in Pakistan, safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, serve China-Pakistan economic and trade exchanges, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the cause of China-Pakistan friendship.

To this end, in addition to the Chinese lawyers who are based in Lahore, Zhongao Law Firm also recruits Pakistani lawyers, introduces legal expert consultants, and cooperates with local law firms in Pakistan through various forms to provide clients, professional services in litigation and taxation.

In addition, under the guidance and help of the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore, Zhongao Law Firm will establish a legal aid center to provide a full range of legal services and legal assistance to Chinese, overseas Chinese, and Chinese enterprises in the area and play a role in rights protection, legal knowledge lectures and training.

Speaking about the future, Cheng Deyong said that as a Chinese law firm deeply cultivating Pakistan, Zhongao Law Firm will use its own advantages to provide high-quality, efficient, authoritative, honest legal services, implement the Belt and Road Initiative, and jointly build a community of shared future for mankind.