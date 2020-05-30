UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese-funded Law Firm To Provide Legal Services To Chinese Companies, Citizens In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:54 PM

Chinese-funded law firm to provide legal services to Chinese companies, citizens in Pakistan

Zhongao Law Firm, a first Chinese-funded law company has been established to provide legal services and assistance to the Chinese enterprises and citizens in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Zhongao Law Firm, a first Chinese-funded law company has been established to provide legal services and assistance to the Chinese enterprises and citizens in Pakistan.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. Pakistan is not only an active responder to the Belt and Road Initiative, but also co-builder of its flagship project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) However, due to the different political systems, cultural and legal systems of China and Pakistan, in terms of economic and trade exchanges and cultural exchanges, overseas Chinese and Chinese-funded enterprises urgently need legal persons who understand the laws of China and Pakistan and can effectively communicate with the parties of China and Pakistan to provide legal services,Cheng Deyong, senior partner and legal representative of "Zhongao Law Firm" told Economic Daily-China Economic Net.

He said, With the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, we expect that economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries will become more frequent.� Cheng Deyong said in the future, more Chinese companies will go out, and we are willing to use Chinese, English and urdu languages and legal knowledge of China and Pakistan to resolve legal matters of Chinese companies in Pakistan, safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, serve China-Pakistan economic and trade exchanges, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the cause of China-Pakistan friendship.

To this end, in addition to the Chinese lawyers who are based in Lahore, Zhongao Law Firm also recruits Pakistani lawyers, introduces legal expert consultants, and cooperates with local law firms in Pakistan through various forms to provide clients, professional services in litigation and taxation.

In addition, under the guidance and help of the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore, Zhongao Law Firm will establish a legal aid center to provide a full range of legal services and legal assistance to Chinese, overseas Chinese, and Chinese enterprises in the area and play a role in rights protection, legal knowledge lectures and training.

Speaking about the future, Cheng Deyong said that as a Chinese law firm deeply cultivating Pakistan, Zhongao Law Firm will use its own advantages to provide high-quality, efficient, authoritative, honest legal services, implement the Belt and Road Initiative, and jointly build a community of shared future for mankind.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore China Lawyers Company Road CPEC

Recent Stories

Merkel a 'no' for Trump's in-person G7 summit

1 minute ago

Kurram reports 45 corona cases in a single day

1 minute ago

Pakistan, China expands bilateral cooperation in v ..

3 minutes ago

Further 3,599 COVID-19 Patients Discharged in Mosc ..

1 minute ago

PML-N Spokesperson demands removal of Imran Khan a ..

30 minutes ago

Over 10.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.