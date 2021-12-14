Chinese GBM to invest $50m in Pakistan

UrduPoint.com

Chinese internet-based B2B platform, Global Building Material (GBM) Tuesday announced its plans to invest $50 million in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese internet-based B2B platform, Global Building Material (GBM) Tuesday announced its plans to invest $50 million in Pakistan.

GBM General Manager in Pakistan David Wei, and his team made this announcement during a press briefing here at Lahore Press Club on Tuesday.

The GBM would open its first branch in Lahore during the current month to introduce its new one-stop shopping experience for Pakistani building material retailers, and for the purpose it would launch an app for businessmen dealing in building material. Additionally, the GBM was going to make comprehensive digital port zone in Karachi which includes a warehouse, digital centre, data center plus logistics center.

David said that "Lahore is the most suitable city for the development of GBM and it completely fits GBM's positioning", adding "We hope to take Lahore as a good start for Pakistan, and empower building materials retail stores in Pakistan, so as to make their business bigger and more profitable with the wings of the internet".

He said that retailers can check the supply of goods and place orders at home through the GBM app, adding that if there is any problem, retailers can also directly consult online and have special before and after sales service being offered by GBM.

