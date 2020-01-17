Chinese GDP Growth Decreased to 6.1% in 2019 - National Bureau of Statistics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Chinese GDP growth decreased from 6.6 percent in 2018 to 6.1 percent in 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, the 2019 Chinese gross domestic product amounted to 99.086 trillion Yuan [$14.4 trillion], which is 6.1 percent bigger than in the previous year and in line with the expected [GDP growth] forecast of 6-6.5 percent," the National Bureau of Statistics said.