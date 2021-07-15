BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) EIJING, July 15 (Sputnik) ”The Chinese GDP has increased by 12.7 percent year-on-year within the first six months of 2021, the China BEIJING (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) ureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, the Chinese GDP has reached 53.216 trillion Yuan ($8.2 trillion), with the year-on-year growth reaching 12.7 percent," the bureau said in a report.

The report said that within the first half of 2021, the Chinese economy had continued to recover after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"However, we should also understand that the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading, and there are many external factors of instability and uncertainty. The recovery of the internal economy is uneven, and the efforts on strengthening the foundations for sustainable recovery and development are still needed," the report added.

Last year, the Chinese economy increased by 2.3 percent, showing the worst growth within the past 40 years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.