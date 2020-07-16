UrduPoint.com
Chinese GDP Rises By 3.2% In Q2 2020, Sinks By 1.6% In 1st Half Of Year -Statistics Bureau

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:20 AM

Chinese GDP Rises by 3.2% in Q2 2020, Sinks by 1.6% in 1st Half of Year -Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) China's GDP has risen by 3.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, but fallen by 1.6 percent within the first six months of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report issued on Thursday.

"According to the preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) of China was 45,661.4 billion Yuan [about $6.5 trillion] in the first half of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 1.6 percent at comparable prices. The GDP for the first quarter declined by 6.8 percent year on year and that for the second quarter grew by 3.2 percent," the report said.

