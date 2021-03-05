UrduPoint.com
Chinese GDP To Grow By More Than 6% In 2021 - Official Forecast

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Chinese economy will increase by more than 6 percent in 2021, the official forecast published on Friday said.

"As a general target, China's growth rate has been set at over 6 percent for this year," the report on the work of the government prepared by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for the 4th session of the 13th National People's Congress said.

Last year, the Chinese economy demonstrated the worst growth in 40 years - 2.3 percent - amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

