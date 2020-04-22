UrduPoint.com
Chinese Gov't To Support Low-Income Households, Unemployed, Businesses Hit By COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:59 AM

The Chinese government has adopted a set of measures to support low-income households, unemployed individuals and small businesses that have been directly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, during a meeting of the Standing Committee of the State Council on Tuesday

The meeting was chaired by Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang, and a draft document of the measures was published after the conclusion of the session, with officials noting the economic challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The government pledged to help those who have found themselves in economic difficulty due to the outbreak. In particular, the government has committed to help low-income families in rural areas, expand employment opportunities and extend payment plans for loans.

The Chinese government will also offer discounted loans to individuals and also establish vocational courses to provide workers with additional qualifications. Now-unemployed migrant workers will also receive financial support.

Small- and medium-sized businesses will receive financial relief in the form of reduced bank rates, while individual enterprises will be exempt from paying rent on state-owned premises for three months. Landlords will also receive state support and exemption from several government taxes.

Earlier in the day, Hubei province's statistical office reported that GDP fell by 39.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, amid the severe lockdown measures imposed in the region which became the first epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

