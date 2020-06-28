UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Industrial Companies See 1st Increase In Profits Since Onset Of Pandemic - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

Chinese Industrial Companies See 1st Increase in Profits Since Onset of Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Total profits of Chinese industrial firms in May went up 6 percent to 582.3 billion Yuan ($82 billion), marking the first year-on-year increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, media in Hong Kong reported on Sunday, citing data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, citing NBS, the increase in industrial profits could be a consequence of a significant drop in purchase price for industrial products as well as post-coronavirus reboot of several sectors, including petroleum processing, electric power, chemical industry and steel.

"Although the profits of industrial firms in May has been positive with a growth for the first time since this year, the market demand under the influence of the pandemic is still weak, and it needs further observation to see if profit recovery could continue," senior NBS statistician Zhu Hong said, as quoted by the outlet.

Overall in the first five months of 2020, industrial profits decreased by 19.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the report. Ownership-wise, profits of state-owned industrial enterprises decreased by 39.3 percent year-on-year from January-May to 440.2 billion yuan, comparing to the 11 percent profit drop in private-sector industrial companies.

This signifies somewhat of an improvement from an overall 27.4 percent decrease year-on-year during the first four months and from the record 38.3 percent decrease year-on-year in the first two months of 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Same Price May Sunday 2020 Market Post Media From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

22 minutes ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

52 minutes ago

Palestine announces 59 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

G20 Education Ministers to address disturbances in ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 908 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador participates in &#039;7th Green Rou ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.