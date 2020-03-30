UrduPoint.com
Chinese Industrial Production 98.6% Resumed Amid Improved COVID-19 Situation - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:33 PM

China's industrial enterprises have managed to resume production by 98.6 percent amid a significant improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Guobin said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) China's industrial enterprises have managed to resume production by 98.6 percent amid a significant improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country, Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xin Guobin said on Monday.

"As of March 28, the average level of use of production capacities of industrial enterprises in the country has already reached 98.6 percent, and the average rate of return of people to jobs is 89.9 percent," the official said, adding that the average rate at which small- and medium-sized enterprises were reopening was 76 percent.

Meanwhile, in Hubei province, which was the epicenter the outbreak, the average occupancy rate of industrial enterprises is already 95 percent, and approximately 70 percent of employees have returned to work.

China no longer has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and is now third after Italy (over 97,600 cases) and the United States (over 142,000 cases). As of Monday, only 2,396 patients remain at Chinese hospitals, with 93 percent of all those infected with the coronavirus having recovered, according to the national health commission.

