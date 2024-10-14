Chinese Investment To Boost Sanitary Ware Manufacturing In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 07:00 PM
In a significant development for Pakistan’s industrial sector, Modern Ceramics Sanitary Ware (Pvt) Limited, a leading Chinese company, is set to invest over Rs8 billion in Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In a significant development for Pakistan’s industrial sector, Modern Ceramics Sanitary Ware (Pvt) Limited, a leading Chinese company, is set to invest over Rs8 billion in Punjab. The development emerged during a high-level meeting between the company's delegation and Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) leadership here on Monday.
PBIT Chairman Muntaha Ashraf, and CEO, Suhail Saleem, BoD Member Ahmad Ali Tariq met with representatives from Modern Ceramics to discuss the company’s ambitious plan to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC). This new facility is poised to not only meet the growing local demand for sanitary ware but also position Pakistan as an exporter of premium sanitary products to key markets across the middle East, Africa, and beyond.
The investment is expected to generate over 500 jobs, contributing to local economic growth, while playing a vital role in import substitution. By reducing dependence on imported sanitary ware. Pakistan will also save millions in foreign exchange, strengthening its trade balance.
The Chairman PBIT reassured the delegation of comprehensive support, highlighting PBIT’s commitment to facilitating the smooth establishment of the production unit through its dedicated facilitation wing. This move marks a significant step towards boosting Punjab’s industrial capacity and enhancing Pakistan’s standing in global export markets.
