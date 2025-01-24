Chinese Investors Approach SHC Against Alleged Police Harassment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Six Chinese investors file petition and make Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Police, CPEC Security, Malir Police officials, Chinese Embassy and others as respondents
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) A constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court heard a petition filed by Chinese investors against alleged police harassment.
Six Chinese investors filed the petition and made the Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Police, CPEC Security, Malir Police officials, the Chinese Embassy and others as respondents.
The petitioners pleaded for protection from police harassment and extortion, warning that if the situation persists, they may relocate to Lahore or return to China.
The petitioner alleged that the police demanded the bribes from them from the airport to their residences.
At the airport, they are forced to wait for hours under the pretense of bulletproof vehicle security, and when bribes are paid, the police officials personally transport them to their residences in the official vehicles.
It further accused the police of restricting their movement under the pretext of security by locking them inside their residences. The investors claimed they were deprived of their right to free movement and unable to conduct business meetings.
After the hearing, the court issued notices and directed the Sindh IGP and other respondents to submit their replies within four weeks.
Recent Stories
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
More Stories From Business
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister43 seconds ago
-
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment2 minutes ago
-
Education promotion Govt's top priority in ‘Uraan Pakistan’: Ahsan Iqbal31 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy identifies key areas to boost economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 842 more points1 hour ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
PRGMEA wants swift measures to strengthen OHS standards in industry1 hour ago
-
IPO-Pakistan, NCA collaborate for Intellectual Property Rights awareness2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1705 against USD Friday3 hours ago
-
ICCI-Riphah University to host conference on “Business challenges, opportunities”3 hours ago
-
China issues 4.72 trillion yuan in new local gov't bonds in 20243 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 2,900 per tola4 hours ago