Chinese Investors Approach SHC Against Alleged Police Harassment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

Six Chinese investors file petition and make Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Police, CPEC Security, Malir Police officials, Chinese Embassy and others as respondents

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2025) A constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court heard a petition filed by Chinese investors against alleged police harassment.

Six Chinese investors filed the petition and made the Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Police, CPEC Security, Malir Police officials, the Chinese Embassy and others as respondents.

The petitioners pleaded for protection from police harassment and extortion, warning that if the situation persists, they may relocate to Lahore or return to China.

The petitioner alleged that the police demanded the bribes from them from the airport to their residences.

At the airport, they are forced to wait for hours under the pretense of bulletproof vehicle security, and when bribes are paid, the police officials personally transport them to their residences in the official vehicles.

It further accused the police of restricting their movement under the pretext of security by locking them inside their residences. The investors claimed they were deprived of their right to free movement and unable to conduct business meetings.

After the hearing, the court issued notices and directed the Sindh IGP and other respondents to submit their replies within four weeks.

