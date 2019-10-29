UrduPoint.com
Chinese Investors Interested In Saudi Aramco IPO - Russian Direct Investment Fund

Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:26 PM

Chinese Investors Interested in Saudi Aramco IPO - Russian Direct Investment Fund

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is aware that a range of Chinese investors are showing interest in participating in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is aware that a range of Chinese investors are showing interest in participating in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

The Saudi energy giant has recently delayed its long-awaited IPO, initially supposed to happen later in October.

"We have learned from the Russia-China Investment Fund that a range of China's major investors are showing interest in the Saudi Aramco IPO," Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the international Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.

