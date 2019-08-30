Chinese investors keen to invest in Supply Chain Business in Pakistan

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(ICCI), Ahmed Hassan Moughal has said that Pakistan is a rising market of over 200 million consumers and offered great potential for supply chain business.He was talking to a delegation of Zhejiang Eman Supply Chain Management Co.

Ltd from China that visited ICC and showed keen interest to invest in supply chain business in Pakistan. Anderson, Kim, Eman, Judy and others were in the delegation.He said that many supply chain businesses were achieving fast growth in our country and it was the right time for Chinese investors to explore JVs and investment in supply chain business in Pakistan.ICCI President said that the next phase of CPEC would start industrial cooperation in Pakistan and initially 9 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be set up under CPEC in our country.

He urged that more Chinese companies should visit Pakistan to explore JVs in SEZs with Pakistani counterparts. He said that Chinese companies should bring technology and set up manufacturing plants in Pakistan to produce various products.

He said that by investing in Pakistan, Chinese companies could export surplus products to South Asia, middle East, Africa and many other countries.Speaking at the occasion, the delegation members said that they intended to invest in Pakistan in establishing similar business chain from which not only customers of Pakistan and China shall benefit, but it shall be a vital business hub in Pakistan for international customers as well.

They also explored the investment potential in various other sectors of Pakistan's economy.