Chinese keen on joint ventures in ceramics industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A Chinese delegation from City of Zibo has expressed keen interest to have joint ventures in ceramics sector of Pakistan.

The delegation visited Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and held a meeting with local industrialists of ceramics sector here on Monday. Head of the delegation said that Zibo, being a key transportation hub of China, was also playing an important role in the country's economy through its rapidly growing manufacturing industries, especially in ceramics sector. He was impressed by the growth potential of ceramics industry of Pakistan. He agreed to relocate ceramic industries from Zibo into Pakistan for sharing the global demand of ceramics products by exploiting inherent advantages of Pakistan and China.

In his welcome address, PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki said that 70 per cent work of Chinese ceramic industry was being done under the expertise of Zibo industries and the products produced in Zibo were being exported to the US, the EU and other sophisticated markets.

Zibo was ranked as the 34th most competitive city in China according to the Chinese academy of Social Sciences in 2016, he said, adding that Zibo had a significantly large industry sector that accounted for 47pc of the GDP in China.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid apprised the Chinese delegation about the strong support to be extended by the PCJCCI for economic development of the two countries.

He said that the joint ventures of Pakistani and Chinese businessmen under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had attained a highest level of mutual confidence that was giving birth to new venues of collaboration in trade and investment areas.

The joint chamber's Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif thanked the Chinese business community to pave the way for modern phase of industrialisation in Pakistan and also creating a space for Pakistan in international markets through joint ventures.