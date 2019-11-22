UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Leader, IMF Chief Express Commitment To Fair, Open Trade - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Chinese Leader, IMF Chief Express Commitment to Fair, Open Trade - Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Beijing on Friday and the sides expressed commitment to fair, open and peaceful trade, as well as their readiness to continue strengthening cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Beijing on Friday and the sides expressed commitment to fair, open and peaceful trade, as well as their readiness to continue strengthening cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The global economy is currently slowing down, while the risks of further recession are increasing. Protectionism in the world is gaining strength, and multilateralism and free trade are facing serious problems, therefore, the international community's expectations regarding the role of the IMF are increasing," Xi said at the meeting.

He welcomed Georgieva's first visit to China as the IMF's new managing director and expressed hope that, under her leadership, the fund would continue to improve the international Currency and management system and increase the presence of emerging markets and developing countries, as well as their right to express opinions.

"China strongly opposes protectionism and supports the multilateral trading system with the central role of the World Trade Organization. We hope that the IMF will continue to play an active role in international trade issues, advocate for a fair and open global financial market, and promote the development of an honest and rational world order," Xi added.

Georgieva, on her part, said that the implementation of reforms and an open policy has allowed for the achievement of strong and sustainable economic growth.

She expressed hope that China would continue to support the principles of openness in various fields, including finance. According to her, the IMF pays great attention to further deepening cooperation with China.

The IMF chief added that the fact that China intends to fully eradicate poverty in the country next year would be an important achievement both for the country itself and for the whole world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World China Visit Beijing Market Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

In the backdrop of the decision of the Independent ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ HR concludes training for 54 empl ..

18 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hold Big Press ..

22 minutes ago

Pure drinking water key to decrease ratio of high ..

22 minutes ago

AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament, internatio ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan-Russian joint commission to foster cooper ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.