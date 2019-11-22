Chinese Leader, IMF Chief Express Commitment to Fair, Open Trade - Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Beijing on Friday and the sides expressed commitment to fair, open and peaceful trade, as well as their readiness to continue strengthening cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Beijing on Friday and the sides expressed commitment to fair, open and peaceful trade, as well as their readiness to continue strengthening cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The global economy is currently slowing down, while the risks of further recession are increasing. Protectionism in the world is gaining strength, and multilateralism and free trade are facing serious problems, therefore, the international community's expectations regarding the role of the IMF are increasing," Xi said at the meeting.

He welcomed Georgieva's first visit to China as the IMF's new managing director and expressed hope that, under her leadership, the fund would continue to improve the international Currency and management system and increase the presence of emerging markets and developing countries, as well as their right to express opinions.

"China strongly opposes protectionism and supports the multilateral trading system with the central role of the World Trade Organization. We hope that the IMF will continue to play an active role in international trade issues, advocate for a fair and open global financial market, and promote the development of an honest and rational world order," Xi added.

Georgieva, on her part, said that the implementation of reforms and an open policy has allowed for the achievement of strong and sustainable economic growth.

She expressed hope that China would continue to support the principles of openness in various fields, including finance. According to her, the IMF pays great attention to further deepening cooperation with China.

The IMF chief added that the fact that China intends to fully eradicate poverty in the country next year would be an important achievement both for the country itself and for the whole world.