Chinese lenders ramp up credit support for disaster-affected businesses

China's large state-owned commercial banks have strengthened the credit support for business entities in disaster-stricken areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ):China's large state-owned commercial banks have strengthened the credit support for business entities in disaster-stricken areas.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has ramped up efforts to support key groups such as small and micro-sized companies, planting and breeding enterprises, individual businesses, and rural households.

Priority will be given to ensuring credit needs for stable agricultural production and water conservancy facilities for farmland in disaster-hit areas, said the Agricultural Bank of China.

The major state-owned commercial banks will also increase investment and financing support for transportation, municipal, and other fields, to help post-disaster reconstruction.

More efforts will be made to ensure cash operation and emergency allocation of disaster relief funds and enhance liquidity support for banks in disaster-stricken areas.