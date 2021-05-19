Chinese markets end with losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Markets in mainland China sank Wednesday, in line with a sharp reversal in Asia and following hefty losses on Wall Street with energy firms taking a hit from a drop in oil prices.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.51 percent, or 18.05 points, to 3,510.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 3.19 points, to 2,327.46.

Hong Kong was closed for a holiday