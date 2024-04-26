Open Menu

Chinese Minister Felicitates Ahsan Iqbal On Reappointment As Planning Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chinese Minister for International Relations Li Jinchao congratulated Professor Ahsan Iqbal on his reappointment as Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in a letter received on Thursday.

The Chinese government and Communist Party have extended felicitation to Ahsan Iqbal, wishing him continued success in his future endeavors, according to a news release issued by the Planning ministry.

In the letter, Li Jinchao praised Ahsan Iqbal's outstanding contributions to promoting Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation, particularly in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He noted that Ahsan Iqbal's efforts to ensure high-quality development under CPEC were commendable.

During their meetings last year, Li Jinchao and Ahsan Iqbal had fruitful discussions on enhancing Pakistan-China relations, exploring new avenues for cooperation and strengthening party-to-party ties between the Communist Party of China and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The Communist Party, the Chinese minister wrote in the letter, was keen to further promote friendship and cooperation with the PML-N through joint efforts on governance and party-to-party exchanges.

He said the Chinese government was committed to working with Pakistan to achieve common interests and successes.

