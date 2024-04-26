Chinese Minister Felicitates Ahsan Iqbal On Reappointment As Planning Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chinese Minister for International Relations Li Jinchao congratulated Professor Ahsan Iqbal on his reappointment as Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives in a letter received on Thursday.
The Chinese government and Communist Party have extended felicitation to Ahsan Iqbal, wishing him continued success in his future endeavors, according to a news release issued by the Planning ministry.
In the letter, Li Jinchao praised Ahsan Iqbal's outstanding contributions to promoting Pakistan-China friendship and cooperation, particularly in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He noted that Ahsan Iqbal's efforts to ensure high-quality development under CPEC were commendable.
During their meetings last year, Li Jinchao and Ahsan Iqbal had fruitful discussions on enhancing Pakistan-China relations, exploring new avenues for cooperation and strengthening party-to-party ties between the Communist Party of China and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
The Communist Party, the Chinese minister wrote in the letter, was keen to further promote friendship and cooperation with the PML-N through joint efforts on governance and party-to-party exchanges.
He said the Chinese government was committed to working with Pakistan to achieve common interests and successes.
Recent Stories
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence
Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..
Putin says plans to visit China in May
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties1 hour ago
-
Stocks fall as tech shares sink, US economy slows2 hours ago
-
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting3 hours ago
-
Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and supply3 hours ago
-
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada3 hours ago
-
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister3 hours ago
-
CEO APM Terminals calls on Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
SACM visits GTVC checks attendance register3 hours ago
-
CEO APM Terminals meets Commerce Minister3 hours ago
-
RTO destroys huge quantity of non-duty paid cigarettes4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.28 billion4 hours ago