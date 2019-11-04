UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese NDRC Chairman Arrives For 9th CPEC JCC Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:42 PM

Chinese NDRC chairman arrives for 9th CPEC JCC meeting

Vice Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission China, He Lifeng Monday arrived in Pakistan to participate in the 9th China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, scheduled on Wednesday, November 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission China, He Lifeng Monday arrived in Pakistan to participate in the 9th China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, scheduled on Wednesday, November 6.

Besides participating in the JCC meeting, He Lifeng is schedule to participate in the inaugural ceremony for building 300 megawatt electricity plant in Gwadar, besides finalizing the master plan for the port city, official sources said.

The financing of $9 billion ML-I project, financing of western corridor, revival plan of Pakistan Steel Mills, agriculture cooperation and provincial development including Karachi Circular Railway would also come up for discussing in the meeting.

The Chashma Right-Bank, Tonsa Hydro Power and several other projects in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan would also be discussed.

A significant progress is expected on private sector cooperation in industrial development as the business forums of both the countries were formed in this regard.

Four more joint working groups have been established under CEC that would focus on building cooperation in industry, agriculture, social and economic sectors of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Balochistan Electricity Business China Agriculture CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Industry Billion Gwadar

Recent Stories

PCB announces U18 women trials

14 minutes ago

GB uplift program is in full swing: MLA

6 minutes ago

Peshawar Model School gives cheque to Shaukat Kha ..

4 minutes ago

Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Tuesday

4 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthen to 7.0382 against USD Mond ..

4 minutes ago

Four Children Among 8 Civilians Killed in Mine Exp ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.