Chinese NDRC chairman arrives for 9th CPEC JCC meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chairman, National Development and Reform Commission China, He Lifeng Monday arrived in Pakistan to participate in the 9th China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, scheduled on Wednesday, November 6.

Besides participating in the JCC meeting, He Lifeng is schedule to participate in the inaugural ceremony for building 300 megawatt electricity plant in Gwadar, besides finalizing the master plan for the port city, official sources said.

The financing of $9 billion ML-I project, financing of western corridor, revival plan of Pakistan Steel Mills, agriculture cooperation and provincial development including Karachi Circular Railway would also come up for discussing in the meeting.

The Chashma Right-Bank, Tonsa Hydro Power and several other projects in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan would also be discussed.

A significant progress is expected on private sector cooperation in industrial development as the business forums of both the countries were formed in this regard.

Four more joint working groups have been established under CEC that would focus on building cooperation in industry, agriculture, social and economic sectors of the country.