Chinese offshore yuan falls to weakest level against dollar since 2010

Shanghai, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Chinese offshore Yuan fell to its lowest level against the US Dollar since August 2010 in morning trade on Monday.

The Currency tumbled to 7.1085 to the dollar, days after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to impose fresh tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese goods, escalating US-China trade tensions.