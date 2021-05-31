Chinese oil, gas enterprises set up methane emission control alliance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese oil and gas enterprises have set up an alliance on methane emission control amid China's efforts to meet its 2060 carbon-neutral target

The alliance was jointly initiated by PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC, with the National Pipeline Network, Beijing Gas, China Resources Gas, and ENN Energy as its founding members.

The alliance will focus on promoting technology and experience exchange in the field of methane emission control between alliance members and with other domestic and overseas enterprises, bolstering research and the adoption of methane emission control standards, and pushing for the standardization and transparency of industry emission data.

The alliance members will take steps to incorporate methane emission control into their carbon emission reduction plans and improve the level of methane emission control.