'Chinese Online Taxi Service' Offers 10% Discounts For Students, Journalists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:11 PM

'Chinese online taxi service' offers 10% discounts for students, journalists

Chinese taxi service "Buraq" offered the 10 percent discount for students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Chinese taxi service "Buraq" offered the 10 percent discount for students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists.

The cab service company also offered discounts for people who are traveling to education institutions and health centres including schools and universities, hospitals and marriage halls, Chief Executive Officer of the company Donald Li told APP here on Wednesday.

All private companies, organizations and government departments can also get 10% discount for their employees through using Timesaco Group feature, Donald said.

He said that under a platform of modern hi tech service company 'Timesco' , "We have all set to provide five special services in different sectors including transportation, logistic, and advertising." The company will provide a rapid services platform to citizens by launching five special services including the taxi service (Buraq), City Freight (Cargo+), Instant Delivery (Fema), and vehicle media (AdWheel), these facilities are under the umbrella of "Timesaco", he said.

Replying to a question, he said that Timesaco has taken thousands of drivers on board from across the country and now they are available on roads to provide their services to the customers.

He said the "Timesaco" all sets to build Public Transportation Infrastructure Network with internet and IOT Technology to support the government to provide public transport service to people and also to provide more convenient, secured and smart travel services Timesaco hold its First Captains' Representatives Conference (CRC) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Timesaco has already started its online taxi service in 10 main cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Karachi.

In its First Captains' Representative Conference Timesaco had invited representatives of drives associations and unions of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

CEO of Timesaco Donald-Li discussed on different aspects related to his online taxi service and expressed his views on building a business environment in Pakistan.

He shared that Timesaco intends to invest $20 million in services sector and provides multiple platforms to the youngsters and jobless people to create and develop their own business.

Donald said that Timesaco's mission is to create an environment where people can do their businesses with ease and they can provide their best services to customers.

He said the Timesaco is a game changer concept; it creates millions of jobs and businesses opportunities across Pakistan.

"Pakistan has huge potential and many opportunities for investors who are looking over to do business in Pakistan.

