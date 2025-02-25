Chinese, Pakistani Enterprises Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement For EV Development
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 09:17 PM
Shanghai Launch Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (LAUNCH) and Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC), pioneers in electric vehicle assembly in Pakistan, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 22 in Beijing
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Shanghai Launch Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (LAUNCH) and Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC), pioneers in electric vehicle assembly in Pakistan, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 22 in Beijing.
This agreement marks a significant step toward bringing advanced electric vehicle (EV) technology to Pakistan and promoting sustainable mobility solutions in the region.
At the signing ceremony, Khan Muhammad Wazir, Counsellor of Technical Affairs, Embassy of Pakistan in China, and Idrees Gigi, Director of Projects at YDC, along with senior officials from LAUNCH, marked the official commencement of this exciting partnership, CEN reported on Tuesday.
Idrees Gigi from Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC) stated that, under this cooperation, they will develop a National Car for Pakistan, leveraging LAUNCH cutting-edge design and technology expertise.
He further mentioned the establishment of local assembly operations (CKD) for a range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), including both right-hand drive (RHD) and left-hand drive (LHD) models, for domestic sales and export markets.
The cooperation includes the creation of a technology partnership focused on EV innovation, battery life cycle management, and recycling solutions, as well as exploring a joint venture for manufacturing and scaling BEV production in Pakistan.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..
CDA chairman meets Turkish envoy
ATC extends interim bail of Owais Younus, others in May-9 cases
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..
NA hosts Mock Parliament Session for youth
22 professional beggars arrested in Mirpur
Injured champion Martin to miss MotoGP season opener
CM Maryam monitoring price control reports daily to curb inflation: Salma Butt
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams
Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..
Lahore experiences cloudy weather with scattered rain
PCHR organises capacity building workshop on 'Media Freedoms and Journalists Saf ..
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV development3 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews PIACL privatization30 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Secretariat SIFC Division appreciates LCCI for advancing EoDB22 minutes ago
-
Five development schemes worth Rs 12.058b approved22 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspiration3 hours ago
-
Development projects reviewed3 hours ago
-
IPAK group records 61% growth in its revenues3 hours ago
-
Pak- Uzbekistan strengthen economic ties as Commerce, investment Ministers arrive in Tashkent3 hours ago
-
S. Korea's central bank cuts rate, growth outlook over tariff fears3 hours ago
-
KP to introduce new five-year industrial policy3 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 197 points5 hours ago
-
Saving nature can 'unite world' countries told at rebooted UN talks3 hours ago