Chinese, Pakistani Enterprises Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement For EV Development

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV development

Shanghai Launch Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (LAUNCH) and Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC), pioneers in electric vehicle assembly in Pakistan, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 22 in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Shanghai Launch Automotive Technology Co., Ltd. (LAUNCH) and Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC), pioneers in electric vehicle assembly in Pakistan, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 22 in Beijing.

This agreement marks a significant step toward bringing advanced electric vehicle (EV) technology to Pakistan and promoting sustainable mobility solutions in the region.

At the signing ceremony, Khan Muhammad Wazir, Counsellor of Technical Affairs, Embassy of Pakistan in China, and Idrees Gigi, Director of Projects at YDC, along with senior officials from LAUNCH, marked the official commencement of this exciting partnership, CEN reported on Tuesday.

Idrees Gigi from Yousuf Dewan Companies (YDC) stated that, under this cooperation, they will develop a National Car for Pakistan, leveraging LAUNCH cutting-edge design and technology expertise.

He further mentioned the establishment of local assembly operations (CKD) for a range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), including both right-hand drive (RHD) and left-hand drive (LHD) models, for domestic sales and export markets.

The cooperation includes the creation of a technology partnership focused on EV innovation, battery life cycle management, and recycling solutions, as well as exploring a joint venture for manufacturing and scaling BEV production in Pakistan.

APP/asg

