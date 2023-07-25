Open Menu

Chinese Parliament Appoints New Central Bank Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023

The Chinese parliament, the National People's Congress, announced on Tuesday the removal of Yi Gang from the post of governor of the country's central bank and appointed Pan Gongsheng as its new chief

"As a result of the vote, it was decided ... to remove Yi Gang from the post of head of the People's Bank of China, appoint Pan Gongsheng as head of the People's Bank of China," Chinese state news agency Xinhua cited the parliament's statement as saying.

The relevant session of the parliament was headed by Zhao Leji, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, while the decree to enforce the decision was signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, the report said.

Pan became China's central bank deputy chairman in 2012. In 2016, he was appointed the head of the State Foreign Exchange Administration. In early July 2023, he became the party secretary of the People's Bank of China, which made him the main contender for the position of its governor.

