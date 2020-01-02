Chinese petro, gas giant finds over 1.8 bln tonnes new reserves in 2019

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :China National Petroleum Corporation, the country's largest oil and gas supplier, discovered a record high of 1.84 billion tonnes of petroleum and gas reserves in 2019.

Over 1 billion tonnes of oil reserves were discovered in Ordos Basin, while shale gas reserves of over 1 trillion cubic meters were explored in southwest China's Sichuan Basin and northwest China's Tarim Basin, according to the company.

The company attributed the fruitful results to intensive exploration and technological innovation.